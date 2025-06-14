Liverpool playmaker tipped to join West Ham United by former player

Liverpool players celebrate the goal of Harvey Elliott against Brighton. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has been tipped to leave Anfield this summer by former West Ham player Stuart Pearce.

The 22-year-old midfielder, once a near-automatic presence in the starting lineup, saw his role significantly reduced under Arne Slot last season.

Despite making 28 appearances across all competitions, he started only six matches.

Elliott has openly stated that he does not want to waste crucial years on the sidelines and that is why he has been linked with a move away from the Premier League champions.

Liverpool midfield could look different next season

With more new players arriving at Liverpool this summer, particular the impending arrival of Florian Wirtz, Elliott will move further down the pecking order.

During an appearance on talkSPORT Breakfast, football legend Stuart Pearce joined in a segment called ‘Transfer Tinder’, where he was asked to swipe left or right on a series of proposed transfers.

He said:

“Right every day for me, on both counts.

“The player needs to play. When [Jurgen] Klopp left, he said: ‘I should have played Harvey Elliott a bit more’. That was one of the statements he made.

“He identified the talent of him and identified that he didn’t play him enough. He hasn’t played enough this year once again.

“I think that would be a good move for both parties. Right.”

Arne Slot is open to the sale of Harvey Elliott

Slot may view Elliott as surplus to requirements rather than a cornerstone of his long-term midfield buildup.

The Premier League giants are reportedly ready to let the midfielder leave the club this summer with Wolves, Aston Villa, and AFC Bournemouth all interested in signing him.

Slot’s side are expected to demand a fee in the region of £40 million and £50 million for the young midfielder.

With Liverpool shaping an ambitious new midfield core and Wirtz’s arrival looming, Elliott’s game time is under serious threat.

A move away from Anfield, to a club like West Ham United, could provide the player to stay in the Premier League and continue his development.

Along with Elliott, Andy Robertson could also head out of the club as interest from Atletico Madrid increases.

‘Monster’ defender ‘not listening to any other call’ because of Liverpool interest