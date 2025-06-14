General view outside the Anfield stadium, as fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Paris Saint-Germain attacker, Bradley Barcola, in recent weeks.

The 22-year-old has been outstanding for PSG, and he helped them with the league title and the UEFA Champions League last season. The player scored 21 goals and picked up 19 assists in all competitions last season, and he could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for Liverpool in the long run.

Romano on Barcola rumours

However, Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that there is nothing concrete from Liverpool’s end, and PSG are counting on the player next season. It seems that the rumours are just that, and a move is unlikely to materialise this summer.

It is no secret that Liverpool need a quality wide player, and Barcola would be excellent for them. He would have added pace, flair and goals to the side. However, PSG have a formidable squad and they are fighting for major trophies. They will not want to lose an elite talent like him any time soon.

Also, he is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition. Liverpool are already spending a premium on Florian Wirtz, and they could be priced out of a move for the French attacker, even if he is made available.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool decide to bring in a quality wide player during the summer transfer window. They should ideally invest in a reliable striker as well. They were overly reliant on Mohamed Salah last season, and he needs more support in the attack.

Barcola has been described as a young player with a ‘big personality’ by PSG manager, Luis Enrique. He has all the tools to develop into a future star. PSG will look to keep him at the club and groom him over the next few seasons.