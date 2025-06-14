Liverpool star who made 35 appearances last season rejects move to Champions League club

Turkish giants Galatasaray are stepping up their search for a new first-choice goalkeeper ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Having seen Fernando Muslera leave the club this summer after a long time, they are ready to enter the market for a new goalkeeper.

The Turkish champions had set their sights high in the search for a new number one, identifying Liverpool’s Alisson Becker as a potential marquee replacement.

However, their efforts to lure the Brazilian to Istanbul have ended in disappointment.

According to Sky Sport Germany, Galatasaray made an enquiry to sign Liverpool star Alisson but the Premier League winner declined the offer from the Turkish giants.

Alisson is a crucial part of the Liverpool setup

The Brazilian goalkeeper made 35 appearances for the Reds last season in all competitions.

Along with Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, he is a senior member of the Reds squad and a leader in the dressing room.

The 32-year-old, who remains a key figure in Liverpool’s setup, is under contract until 2027 and has shown no indication of wanting to leave the Premier League club.

Alisson is a trusted member of the starting line up under Arne Slot and the Dutch manager would want his number one goalkeeper to stay at the club.

There is a change in the goalkeeping department at Anfield this summer. Caoimhin Kelleher has already left the club to join fellow Premier League side Brentford this summer but Georgia’s Euro 2024 star Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to join the Reds.

The Valencia goalkeeper signed a deal with Liverpool last summer but was loaned back to La Liga for the 2024/25 campaign.

Brazilian will face competition from new signing next season

He will now have a chance to prove himself at Liverpool by competing for the number one position with Alisson.

The arrival of Mamardashvili shows the Merseyside club are making long term plans to replace the Brazilian goalkeeper but Alisson is still not in any rush to leave the club.

He has shown last season that he is still one of their best players and can perform at a high level.

Legendary former keeper Peter Schmeichel called Alisson’s performance in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain ‘one of the best goalkeeping displays I’ve ever seen in my life’.

While Alisson is determined to stay at the club, the same cannot be said about Darwin Nunez.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that the attacker is on his way out of Anfield this summer.

