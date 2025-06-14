Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on, during a pitch inspection. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has failed to score goals consistently, and he found the back of the net just seven times last season. Liverpool need an upgrade on him, and they have been linked with Victor Osimhen.

Liverpool eyeing Darwin Nunez replacement

According to Pete O’Rourke from Football Insider, they could look to make a move for the Nigerian International if the South American moves on.

“Liverpool have been linked with Osimhen as a potential target, especially if Darwin Nunez was to leave this summer which seems more and more likely. “He’s on the list of a number of clubs due to his contract situation at Napoli. “Manchester United are also looking at Osimhen as they looked to bring in a new number nine.”

Victor Osimhen would be a solid addition

Osimhen has proven himself to be a reliable goal scorer for multiple clubs, and there is no doubt that he would be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool. However, he is likely to be an expensive edition. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get a deal for him across the line.

The player has been linked with Manchester United as well. He has had offers from Saudi Arabia, but the player wants to continue in Europe for now. The 26-year-old is at the peak of his powers, and moving to the Premier League would be ideal for him. He has the physicality and technical attributes for English football, and he could be a key player for Liverpool if he joins the club.

He does not have a future at Napoli, and he will look to secure his long-term future this summer. He will look to leave the Italian club permanently and focus on his football.

The player was on loan at Galatasaray last season, and he scored 37 goals in all competitions. Osimhen could prove to be a huge upgrade on Nunez.