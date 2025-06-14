Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Manchester United have now joined the race to sign Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt this summer.

According to a report from Fichajes, they have made their first move to sign the 22-year-old, and they have established contact. It remains to be seen whether they follow it up with an official proposal from the Frenchman.

The Bundesliga striker is highly rated across Europe, and he would be a quality long-term investment for Manchester United. He has shown his quality in Germany with Frankfurt this past season, and the opportunity to showcase his qualities at Manchester United could be tempting.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Chelsea are keen on the player as well. They need upgrades on Darwin Nunez and Nicolas Jackson this summer.

The 22-year-old Frenchman has 22 goals and 12 assists to his name this season. His numbers could improve when he is playing in a better team alongside elite creators like Bruno Fernandes, Mohamed Salah or Cole Palmer. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

Hugo Ekitike vs Man United, Liverpool and Chelsea strikers

Player Games Goals and Assists Hugo Ekitike 48 34 Rasmus Hojlund 52 14 Joshua Zirkzee 49 10 Darwin Nunez 47 14 Nicolas Jackson 34 18

Asking price could complicate the move

Meanwhile, any move for the striker is likely to be complicated because of his asking price. He is valued at €100 million, and no club is likely to pay that kind of money for an unproven talent. There is no doubt that he has a bright future ahead of himself, but the German outfit will have to be more reasonable with their demands.

Ekitike has been labelled as a “very special” talent in the past.

Manchester United will need to improve the other areas of their squad as well, and they cannot afford to spend over the odds on the striker. Similarly, Liverpool are closing in on a club-record move for Florian Wirtz, but it seems unlikely they will be able to break the bank for Ekitike.