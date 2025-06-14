Man United rejected: Star striker snubs Old Trafford move in major twist

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly turned down a move to Manchester United, dealing a blow to the Red Devils’ hopes of reuniting the Swedish forward with manager Ruben Amorim.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, the 27-year-old has no intention of joining United and is instead favouring a potential transfer to Arsenal as the summer window heats up.

Gyokeres has enjoyed success in Portugal, both individually and collectively, quickly becoming one of Europe’s most sought-after strikers thanks to his prolific scoring record.

United had emerged as strong contenders for his signature, particularly with Amorim at the helm and believed to be eager to bring his former star to Old Trafford.

However, Gyokeres has reportedly made it clear he is not interested in making the switch to Manchester.

Arsenal could beat Man United in Gyokeres chase

Arsenal, on the other hand, are now seen as the frontrunners to land the Swedish international. The Gunners are in the market for a top-level striker.

Mikel Arteta’s side are said to have already made an opening bid of £55 million, which Sporting swiftly rejected.

The situation has reportedly left Gyokeres frustrated. The player is believed to have had a gentleman’s agreement in place with Sporting, allowing him to leave this summer for that fee. His disappointment stems from the club’s apparent backtracking on those terms.

Despite the setback, Arsenal are preparing a second offer in an attempt to reach a deal with the Sweden international attacker, who scored 54 goals for Sporting in all competitions last season.

Ruben Amorim has other striker targets in mind

Sporting are prepared to demand the full value of Gyokeres’ buyout clause, a hefty £85 million.

With tensions rising between player and club, and interest growing from other European sides, the attacker is edging closer to leave the Portuguese club but it remains to be seen what his transfer fee will be.

United may have to shift their focus towards signing Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus who has been involved in talks with the Premier League side.

