Brighton striker Joao Pedro has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window, and Newcastle United are keen on him.

However, they have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of the player. According to his teammate, Julio, the player prefers to stay in London, and therefore, he will prioritise offers from London clubs this summer.

Player prefers London move

“Joao Pedro had already told Brighton some time ago that his desire was to leave, look for new things and take the next step,” Julio told Trivela. “It seems it will be difficult and complicated for him to stay here.

“I would go to a Liverpool team and I think he would fit in perfectly at Liverpool. It’s because I’ve always dreamed of playing for Liverpool and I would go there. He always told me that he really wants to live in London, so I think he will prioritise what comes from there first.”

It will be interesting to see if any club is willing to come forward with an offer to sign him. The 23-year-old has done quite well in the Premier League last season, and he would be an excellent acquisition for most teams.

Newcastle could use Joao Pedro

Newcastle need more depth in the attacking unit. They have been overly dependent on Alexander Isak. The Swedish International has been outstanding for them, but they need more support in the attack.

The Brazilian would have been the ideal acquisition for them. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks. Newcastle have the finances to submit a lucrative proposal for the player. They will be able to offer him premium wages as well. It remains to be seen whether they can convince the player to join the club.

The opportunity to play in the Champions League with Newcastle could be tempting for the player. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can work out a deal.

Meanwhile, the striker is likely to cost a substantial amount of money. Brighton are reportedly demanding as high as £50-60 million for the player.

The striker scored just 10 goals last season. Even though there is no doubt that he is a phenomenal talent and he could improve further, the reported asking price is quite expensive, and no club will want to pay that kind of money for someone who is still largely unproven.