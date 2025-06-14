Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, applauds the fans. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from The Athletic, they are hoping to keep John Ruddy at the club as well. The experienced goalkeeper has been quite useful for Newcastle behind the scenes, and the manager Eddie Howe has labelled him as a vital player for the club.

In February, he said: “John has been brilliant behind the scenes. He has fully embraced everything we’ve asked him to do. He’s at youth games. He’s really invested in trying to help people. “Every player I’m sure he’s used his experience in some way. John has been a vital part of what we’ve done this year.”

Newcastle have plans for Ruddy

The report from The Athletic claims that Newcastle are hoping to keep him at the club as a potential role model for Trafford if they sign the 22-year-old this summer. They believe that Ruddy could help the young goalkeeper settle into life at the club.

It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with the experienced goalkeeper to stay on. Newcastle are currently in contract talks with the goalkeeper, and it remains to be seen whether all parties can secure an agreement.

James Trafford would be a quality addition

Meanwhile, Trafford has done quite well in the Championship for Burnley, and he would be an excellent long-term investment for Newcastle. He has the tools to develop into a quality Premier League goalkeeper.

Regular football in the Premier League could help him improve further and fulfil his potential. Newcastle have an exciting project, and they could be an attractive destination for him. It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with Burnley in the coming weeks.

The Clarets have been promoted to the Premier League, and it will not be easy to convince them to sell one of their best players. Newcastle are reportedly willing to pay £30 million for the player. However, it would not be a surprise if Burnley decides to demand more money for him.