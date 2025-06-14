Serie A centre-back gives his approval to join newly-promoted Leeds United

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leeds United are making significant moves in the transfer market as they seek to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

After winning the Championship last season, manager Daniel Farke is ready to add more quality to his side as he prepares his team for the difficult season ahead in the Premier League.

The club has identified Jaka Bijol, the Slovenia international centre‑back from Udinese, as a leading defensive target.

According to Tutto Udinese, Bijol has already given his approval to personal terms with Leeds.

The defender has made his intention clear that he is ready to join the Premier League side ahead of the new season.

Leeds United have serious interest Jaka Bijol

Initial offers from Leeds valued Bijol at around €16–17 million (£14–15m), but Udinese have been firm in their demands.

Italian sources state they are holding out for closer to €20–25 million, with a consensus emerging around the €20 million (£17m) mark

Farke sees Bijol’s addition as a key move in overhauling Leeds’ defense for the rigours of the Premier League.

Teamtalk reports indicate a clear strategy: bring in a strong partner for Joe Rodon and back up options like Pascal Struijk.

The Slovenia defender fits their transfer plans this summer, bringing Serie A experience, physical presence, and composure. With one of the club’s first offers rejected, Leeds are preparing to escalate their approach.

Daniel Farke is expected to be busy this summer

Bijol has become a dependable figure for Udinese, making close to 100 league appearances since joining in 2022.

He is known for his aerial dominance and his ability to play from the back, something that would suit Farke’s playing style.

Despite increasing interest from other Serie A clubs, the defender has chosen to join Leeds United.

The only thing remaining is an agreement between the club over a transfer fee.

The Whites have also been linked with a move for former midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer.

