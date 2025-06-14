Sources: Arsenal defender edges closer to summer exit; AC Milan & Juventus interested

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s future at Arsenal is hanging in the balance, with the experienced Ukrainian international expected to seek a fresh challenge this summer.

After three years in North London, Zinchenko appears to be nearing the end of his journey at the Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners open to sanctioning his departure.

Sources with close links to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Zinchenko is now being linked with clubs in both Serie A and the Bundesliga.

Arsenal are said to be prepared to part ways with the versatile defender for a fee in the region of £10–15 million.

However, the player’s £5 million annual salary could prove to be a stumbling block for some interested clubs, especially those operating under tighter financial restrictions.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has admirers in Serie A

In Italy, Zinchenko has attracted interest from AC Milan and Juventus.

Milan, who are looking to rebuild this summer, see Zinchenko as a possible reinforcement for their left flank, either as a full-back or in a more advanced role.

Juventus, meanwhile, are taking a slightly different approach in the market. With a focus on long-term squad planning and financial sustainability, the Bianconeri are prioritizing younger options such as Girona’s Miguel Gutierrez and Club Brugge’s Maxim De Cuyper, making a move for Zinchenko less likely at this stage.

Over in Germany, Borussia Dortmund are also believed to be monitoring the situation.

Dortmund are exploring experienced additions to provide balance in their squad, and Zinchenko’s name has surfaced during discussions.

Arteta has a ready made Zinchenko replacement at Arsenal

Back at Arsenal, manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly putting faith in young academy graduate Myles Lewis-Skelly, who has impressed coaches with his performances.

Due to the emergence of Lewis-Skelly, Zinchenko only made 15 Premier League appearances for the Gunners last season.

This internal confidence is further paving the way for Zinchenko’s potential exit, as the Gunners look to refresh their squad ahead of a demanding 2025/26 campaign.

Another player who could leave the Gunners this summer is midfielder Thomas Partey.

