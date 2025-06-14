Sources: Man United monitoring 12-goal Premier League star who is ready for a big move

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Justin Kluivert is emerging as one of the more intriguing names on the summer transfer radar, with the Bournemouth forward attracting significant interest from several of Europe’s top clubs.

The 26-year-old Dutch international enjoyed an impressive campaign in the Premier League, earning plaudits for his goal scoring quality and versatility.

The Bournemouth star scored 12 Premier League goals last season, catching the attention of top Premier League clubs.

Sources with close links to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Bournemouth have slapped a price tag of €50–55 million on Kluivert.

The Cherries are under no pressure to sell and will only consider parting ways with the former Ajax and Roma man if their valuation is met or exceeded.

The club view him as a key player, but also understand the potential to make a significant profit, having signed him for a relatively modest fee.

Man United join Justin Kluivert race

Manchester United have been long-time admirers of Kluivert and are monitoring his situation closely.

The Red Devils see him as a versatile attacking option who could thrive under a more fluid attacking setup.

United’s recruitment team has kept tabs on Kluivert since his early days in the Eredivisie, and with attacking reinforcements a priority this summer, he remains on their shortlist.

Newcastle United are also believed to be keen, with Eddie Howe looking to add more depth and quality to his forward line.

Liverpool and Tottenham have entered the conversation as well, with both clubs scouting the Dutchman and weighing up a potential move depending on other outgoings in their squads.

Premier League clubs face competition from Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen, now under the leadership of former Man United boss Erik ten Hag, have initiated contact with Bournemouth.

With star midfielder Florian Wirtz expected to join Liverpool in a blockbuster €136.5 million deal, Leverkusen are preparing to reinvest part of those funds and Kluivert is seen as a strong candidate to fill the creative void Wirtz will leave behind.

Despite the growing number of suitors, Kluivert is most interested in remaining in the Premier League, ideally with a top-six club.

Meanwhile, Man United look set to continue their spending spree this summer by adding more attacking players.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Victor Osimhen while Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo remains on their radar.

