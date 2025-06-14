‘Outstanding talent’ is ready to leave Man United but only for another Premier League club

(Photo by Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images)

Alejandro Garnacho has decided to stay in the Premier League if he leaves Manchester United this summer, according to Football Insider.

The young winger has been linked with a move away from the Red Devils with Chelsea and Aston Villa named as the two clubs interested in signing the Argentina international star.

Along with Jadon Sancho, manager Ruben Amorim is ready to offload Garnacho this summer in a major overhaul of his squad after the club’s disappointing season.

Having seen his team finish 15th in the Premier League, Amorim is ready to make big changes at Old Trafford.

Matheus Cunha has already arrived at the club from Wolves and the Premier League giants are now eager to add Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo to their attacking ranks.

Ruben Amorim is making attacking changes at Man United

In order to make space in the squad and raise funds for their transfer business, Man United are looking sell Garnacho this summer but the winger wants to stay in the Premier League.

Former chief scout Mick Brown has provided the latest update on the future of the young Argentine winger.

“Garnacho would be interested in staying in the Premier League,” he told Football Insider.

“He’s keeping his options open at this stage, because he’s a talented young player with a lot more to come from his game and his development.

“United have bought Cunha, they’re bringing in Mbeumo, and that won’t be the end of it.

“So it’s clear Garnacho isn’t in the plans, and they’re going to accept offers for him.

“There are a few English clubs who are interested, and they’ll be keeping a close eye on the situation and preparing to make a move.”

Alejandro Garnacho has no future at Old Trafford

United have made it clear that Garnacho is no longer in Amorim’s long-term plans and are prepared to sanction his departure.

At United, he amassed 26 goals and 22 assists over 144 appearances, helping secure FA Cup and EFL Cup trophies.

Yet, with new signings incoming and a friction-filled relationship with Amorim, the time may be right to find a new environment to continue his development.

The 20-year-old Garnacho has been described as an ‘outstanding talent’ but his future at Old Trafford remains uncertain.

