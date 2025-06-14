A general view of fans of Tottenham Hotspur as players of Tottenham Hotspur huddle. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on a deal to sign Mathys Tel permanently from Bayern Munich.

The 20-year-old was on at the London club during the second half of last season, and Tottenham had an option to sign him permanently. However, they are unwilling to pay his initial asking price, and therefore, they are hoping to renegotiate a deal for the French attacker on more reasonable terms.

The player has been linked with Chelsea as well.

Tottenham signing close

According to Christian Falk on CF Bayern Insider, Tottenham are now close to signing him permanently for a fee of around €35 million. The 20-year-old is a tremendous talent despite his inconsistencies, and he could develop into a quality player for Tottenham with the right guidance.

He has no future at the German club, and leaving them permanently would be ideal for him. He will look to sort out his future and focus on his football. Tottenham could provide him with the platform he needs.

Spurs could use Mathys Tel

They needed more depth in the attacking unit, and signing the versatile attacker should prove to be a wise decision in the long run.

He is capable of operating anywhere across the front three, and he will look to add goals and creativity to the side. He will have gained valuable experience of Premier League football over the last few months, and he will look to hit the ground running in the Premier League next year. It remains to be seen whether he can establish himself as a key player for the club.

Meanwhile, German champions will look to invest the proceeds from his departure to improve their squad. They need to add more quality and depth to the side if they want to do well in the UEFA Champions League.