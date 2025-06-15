The LED screen shows the Tottenham Hotpsur logo prior to a FA Cup Fifth Round match. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the AS Roma midfielder Niccolo Pisilli, and his agents have refused to deny the interest of the London club in their client.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to sign the player in the coming weeks. The 20-year-old has established himself as a first-team player for Roma, and he is highly rated across Europe.

Tottenham could use Niccolo Pisilli

He has the tools to develop into a quality central midfielder, and Tottenham could use his creativity and control in the middle of the park.

Pisilli could help them control games better, and he will also help create opportunities for his teammates. Recently, there have been rumours that Tottenham have a deal in place to sign the Italian. However, his agents have now rubbished such claims, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport.

That said, there is no doubt that Tottenham are keen on the player. The fact that his agents have refused to deny interest suggests that the North London outfit want to sign him. It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with Roma in the coming weeks.

Spurs are building for the future

They have done well to bring in talented young players in recent windows, and they are looking to build a formidable team for the future. Pisilli would be a future asset for them. He has shown his ability in Italian football so far, and he has the technical attributes to thrive in England as well.

Tottenham have the resources to pay a substantial amount of money for the player, and they have secured Champions League qualification for the next season. They are likely to be an attractive destination for the young midfielder. Regular football in the Premier League could be exceptional for the player’s development as well. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can get the deal done.

