A fan of Newcastle United waves a flag which features a image of Eddie Howe. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Antonio Cordero, and the youngster has now shared a social media post showcasing his excitement.

He shared a post on Instagram with the caption: “A new chapter, a new challenge. Proud to join @nufc and wear these colors. Let’s go Magpies”.

Speaking to the club website, Cordero said: “It’s truly an honour to be here, truly a pleasure. I am a person who likes to aspire high. Why not come to one of the best places in the world to do it? It’s a big step, and that’s one of the reasons I’m here. I’m happy to do it and have a great desire to get going already.” Newcastle managed to beat the competition

The 18-year-old is currently away on international duty with the Spain under-19s, and he is highly rated. He could develop into an important player for Newcastle with the right guidance, and the Premier League side will be delighted to have won the race for his signature.

They had to beat the competition from Real Madrid and Barcelona to sign the player. The Spanish winger has joined the club on a free transfer after his contract expired with Málaga.

Cordero will aim for ample first-team chances

The promising winger is likely to be a part of the first team squad, and it will be interesting to see if he can convince Eddie Howe to offer him ample first-team opportunities next season.

Regular football in England could help him improve further and fulfil his potential. Newcastle have are an ambitious club with an exciting project. They will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season, and they have won a domestic trophy this past season as well.

They have talented players at their disposal, and it is no surprise that Cordero has agreed to join them.

The young attacker will look to fulfil his promise in the Premier League, and Howe could play a key role in his development. He has done well to groom talented young players throughout his managerial career.