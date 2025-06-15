Arsenal knocking on the door to sign £53 million winger with Andrea Berta pushing for it

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal have launched a concerted push to sign Athletic Bilbao’s electrifying winger Nico Williams, with sporting director Andrea Berta reportedly ready to pay his £53 million release clause.

The 22-year-old Spain international has emerged as a top target under Mikel Arteta but the Gunners face competition from Bayern Munich to sign him.

According to Spanish news outlet Sport (via Sport Witness), the player’s release clause is around £53 million and the Gunners have shown their intention to activate that clause.

Bilbao are aware of Arsenal’s advances and have already initiated talks to extend Williams’s contract, including a substantial pay raise.

Arsenal are confident of signing Nico Williams

Arsenal believe a swift release clause trigger could secure the deal. The Gunners may look to negotiate terms that satisfy Bilbao while remaining within their financial model.

While Arsenal lead the race, Bayern Munich have not relaxed their interest, with several meetings held between Nico’s agents and Bayern sporting director Max Eberl in Munich.

Bayern have made “two face-to-face” approaches but are hampered by Williams’s wage demands.

Arsenal have a long term interest in the Euro 2024 winning winger. He adds creativity to the left wing alongside Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Gunners face Bayern and Barcelona competition

Keeping a close eye on Bayern’s counter-moves, Arsenal aim to seal a deal that adds firepower to their attack and also make their squad stronger to challenge for the top honours next season.

The Gunners not only face competition from Bayern Munich but also from Barcelona, whose sporting director Deco, has stepped up their pursuit of the Spanish winger.

The race to sign Williams is heating up and despite Arsenal’s strong interest in the Spaniard, signing him could prove to be difficult.

Barcelona would be able to offer Williams the change to play with Spain national team players like Lamine Yamal and Pedri and that could turn the player’s head.

Arsenal have advantage in their pursuit of 27-year-old due to a clause in his contract