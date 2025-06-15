Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, speaks to Marc Cucurella of Chelsea. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal have now joined the race to sign the Borussia Dortmund attacker Jamie Gittens during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Fichajes, they are showing serious interest in the 20-year-old English attacker, and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an official offer to sign the player.

Arsenal could use Jamie Gittens

They could use more quality and depth on the flanks, and the 20-year-old will add goals, pace and flair to the side. He could compete with players like Gabriel Martinelli for the starting spot. The Brazilian was underwhelming last season, and more competition for places will help Arsenal improve as a team.

The 20-year-old has established himself as an important team player for the German club, and he scored 12 goals for them last season. He managed to pick up five assists along the way as well. His numbers could improve when he is playing in a better team alongside quality players.

Arsenal are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be quite exciting for the player. They could provide him with the platform to showcase his abilities at the highest level, and he will be able to fight for titles and the UEFA Champions League trophy with them.

Arsenal have done well to nurture talented young players in recent seasons, and they could play a key role in his development. Manager Mikel Arteta has done well to groom players like Bukayo Saka, Martinelli and Martin Odegaard. He could help the 20-year-old attacker improve as well.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can secure an agreement with the German club.

Chelsea have failed with their approach

They are likely to face competition from Chelsea. The Blues have been heavily linked with the player in recent weeks. They could use more depth in the attacking unit as well. The 20-year-old would be a solid long-term investment.

They have already failed with an offer to sign the player, and it remains to be seen whether they return with an improved offer. Gittens has an agreement with Chelsea on personal terms.