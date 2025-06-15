Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal are now looking at Ollie Watkins as a potential target after facing frustration in their pursuit of Viktor Gyokeres.

They have not been able to secure an agreement with Portuguese club Sporting CP for the Swedish international. According to Portuguese publication Record, Arsenal have offered €55 million for the striker, along with €10 million in bonuses. However, they have not been able to secure an agreement with Sporting CP for the 27-year-old.

It will be interesting to see if they can bring in a quality striker before the new season starts.

Arsenal eyeing Ollie Watkins

Ollie Watkins is reportedly on their radar. The England International has done quite well for Aston Villa, and he has been described as a “terrific player” in the past.

There is no doubt that he has the attributes to compete at the highest level, and he is certainly good enough to play for Arsenal. He could transform them in the attack and turn them into genuine title contenders.

The Aston Villa striker is more than just a goal scorer. His ability to bring others into play and link up with his teammates makes him the ideal fit for Arsenal’s style of football.

Manchester United have been urged to sign him as well.

Move would be ideal for all parties

The player is at the peak of his powers, and he could make an instant impact at Arsenal. The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the country could be tempting for him. He was a boyhood Arsenal fan as well.

The 29-year-old striker scored 17 goals last season and picked up 14 assists along the way. There is no doubt that he would be a major upgrade on players like Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz. It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa are prepared to let the player move on. He is their best striker, and losing him would be a devastating blow for the club.