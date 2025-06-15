Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

Inter Milan are keen on securing his signature, but the Italian outfit are hoping to sign him on loan with an option to buy. According to reports from Corriere Dello Sport, Manchester United are looking to sell him immediately, and they have set an asking price of €40-45 million.

Napoli are keen on the Manchester United striker as well.

Rasmus Hojlund has been mediocre

The Denmark International has not been able to live up to the expectations since joining Manchester United from Atalanta. He has 26 goals in 95 appearances for the Red Devils. They expected a clinical finisher when they signed the player, but he is still getting to grips with English football.

Perhaps a return to Italy would be ideal for him. He played his best football in Italy with Atalanta, and he could be a key player for Inter Milan in the long term. The Italians need more depth in the attacking unit, and he would be a quality acquisition for them. They could help him regain his form and confidence.

Can Inter Milan get the deal done?

It will be interesting to see if Inter Milan are willing to sell out a substantial amount of money in order to sign the player permanently this summer. It is evident that Manchester United do not want to let Hojlund leave on a temporary deal. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can finalise an agreement.

There is no doubt that the 22-year-old is a talented player with a bright future. Perhaps the right move might be able to bring out the best in him. He has previously been described as a player “made of tough stuff”.

He will be desperate to get his career back on track next season. Meanwhile, Manchester United must look to replace him adequately if he is sold. The player has recently confirmed that he is committed to the project at Old Trafford.