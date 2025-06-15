Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea celebrates towards fans after scoring. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Lazio defender Mario Gila during the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old has done quite well for the Italian outfit, and his performances have attracted the attention of Chelsea. According to a report from Italian publication Il Messaggero, Chelsea have had a €35 million of rejected for the defender.

Asking price revealed

The report claims that Lazio could consider selling the player for a fee of around €50 million. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea are prepared to return with an improved offer.

The defender has done quite well in Italy, and he should prove to be a quality acquisition for Chelsea. If they can get the deal done. The Blues have looked vulnerable defensively, and they need to tighten up at the back. Signing a quality central defender will be one of their priorities this summer.

Mario Gila would be a quality addition

The Spanish defender has shown his ability in Italy, and he has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well. The former Real Madrid player will want to compete at the highest level, and Chelsea are among the biggest clubs in the world. The opportunity to join them will be hard to turn down for the player. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can work out a deal quickly.

The 24-year-old defender is entering the peak years of his career, and he will want to fight for major trophies. Chelsea could provide him with that platform. They have a talented squad and a quality manager. They have secured a return to the Champions League as well. It is fair to assume that Chelsea have the resources to pay the asking price for the player, and it will be interesting to see what they decide.