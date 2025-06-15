General view inside the stadium, where the corner flag, featuring the Liverpool logo can be seen. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez in recent weeks.

They have now been handed a major boost in their pursuit of the 21-year-old Hungarian left-back. According to ESPN, Bournemouth have now agreed on a deal to sign Adrien Truffert as a replacement for the Hungarian.

The development suggests that Kerkez is on his way out of the club this summer. Meanwhile, ESPN are also claiming that Liverpool have agreed a €45 million deal to sign the player and he has already agreed personal terms with the Premier League champions.

Milos Kerkez would be a solid addition

Kerkez has done quite well in the Premier League this past season, and he should prove to be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool. They needed to sign a young left-back this summer. Andrew Robertson is clearly on the decline, and he has been linked with an exit from the club.

Kerkez would be a quality long-term replacement for the Liverpool fan favourite. It will be interesting to see if he can hit the ground running and establish himself as a key player for Liverpool.

Liverpool need improvements

The Reds managed to win the Premier League title last season, and they will look to defend their domestic crown next year. They need to plug the gaps in their squad in order to do well. Signing a reliable left-back will be one of the priorities this summer.

Ideally, they should look to invest in a quality central defender as well. It will be interesting to see if they can get the necessary additions across the line before the window closes.

Meanwhile, Kerkez would be delighted to join a big club like Liverpool. It would be a huge step up in his career, and he would get to fight for major trophies with them.