The Crystal Palace FC flag is seen ahead of a pre-season friendly. (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are looking to improve their defensive unit this summer, and they have identified Maxime Esteve as a target.

The Eagles will have to fork out a club record fee to sign the Burnley defender. The 23-year-old joined Burnley for a fee of around £12.5 million, and he has been outstanding for them so far.

The French defender was one of the best defenders in the Championship last season, and Burnley are unlikely to let him leave easily. According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace are keen on the player, and Burnley value him at £50 million.

It remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace are willing to pay that kind of money for the player. The defender was linked with a move to Everton last year.

Maxime Esteve to replace Guehi?

They will need to tighten up defensively if they want to do well next year. They are likely to lose Marc Guehi during the summer transfer window, and Esteve would be a quality replacement.

The 23-year-old was named in the Championship team of the season after helping Burnley keep 30 clean sheets last season.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for him. Crystal Palace are a big club with an ambitious project. They managed to win the FA Cup last season and secure European football for the upcoming campaign. That makes them an attractive destination for players.

It will be interesting to see if they can convince Burnley to accept a more reasonable fee for the defender.

Marc Guehi set to move on

Meanwhile, Guehi is looking for a new challenge, and he is entering the final year of his contract. He has been linked with multiple English clubs, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. He has been an indispensable asset for Crystal Palace, and they need to replace him adequately.

As for Burnley, they have secured promotion to the Premier League, and they will want to hold on to their best players. It is highly unlikely that they will sanction the departure of a key player like Esteve unless an absurd amount of money is offered.