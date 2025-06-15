Mohamed Salah in action for Liverpool vs Tottenham (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool attacker Darwin Nunez has been offered to Italian giants AC Milan, who are looking to improve their attacking unit.

They are hoping to bring in a quality striker during the summer transfer window, and it will be interesting to see if they can get a deal done for the 25-year-old. The South American has not been able to live up to the expectations at the Premier League club, and moving away this summer could be ideal for him.

Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the player is open to the move.

Darwin Nunez needs a fresh start

He struggled for regular gametime at Liverpool last season. He will look to get his career back on regular first-team action at the Italian club. There is no doubt that he has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in Italian football, and he could be a key player for Milan.

He has shown his quality quite often at Liverpool, but he is extremely inconsistent. If he can iron out his inconsistencies and work on his decision-making, there is no doubt that the Uruguayan International could develop into a top-class player.

Nunez is rated quite highly across Europe, and Ally McCoist has described him as an “unbelievable” player in the past. In addition to that, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has also previously admitted that he loves to play alongside the South American.

Liverpool will need to replace him

Liverpool are already lacking in depth in the attacking unit, and they will need to bring in a quality striker if they decide to let the South American leave. His performances have been underwhelming, and they need an upgrade. Selling him to AC Milan would bring in the funds to bring in a quality alternative.

It will be interesting to see who Liverpool ends up signing as his replacement.

Meanwhile, the South American is still only 25, and he has plenty of time to fulfil his potential. He should look to join a club where he will get regular opportunities, and he needs to play under a manager who will trust in his abilities.