The Manchester United club badge is put up on the board during a Premier League match. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, and the player is open to the move.

The 27-year-old has been in phenomenal form for the Portuguese outfit, and he scored 54 goals last season. He is one of the best strikers in European football right now, and he has been on the radar of clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal.

Viktor Gyokeres open to Man United move

Recently, there have been rumours that the player has rejected the opportunity to join Manchester United. However, journalist Ben Jacobs has confirmed that no such thing has happened and the player is open to moving to Old Trafford.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can secure an agreement to sign him. The striker will cost them €70 million this summer. He is one of the best players in his position, and there is no doubt that he could justify the investment.

Arsenal remain keen

Manchester United need a reliable finisher, and Gyokeres could transform them in the attack. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. They will face competition from Arsenal as well.

The Gunners will be able to provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies, and he will be able to compete in the UEFA Champions League with them. That could give the London club an advantage in the race. Arsenal need an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus as well, and the 27-year-old could help them win major trophies.

It remains to be seen what the player decides. He will want to take on a new challenge, and moving to the Premier League could be ideal for him at this stage of his career. He is at the peak of his powers, and he could prove to be a transformative addition for both clubs.