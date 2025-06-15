Leeds United want to bring Man City defender on loan at Elland Road

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Following their promotion to the Premier League, Leeds United are ready to strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window.

Manager Daniel Farke is currently focusing on defensive additions to this team.

The Whites have been linked with a move for Udinese defender Jaka Bijol, who is expected to become their first summer signing.

Leeds had a healthy goal difference in the Championship last season but they still conceded more goals than Burnley, who had the best defensive record in the division.

Farke’s team conceded 30 goals while Burnley only conceded 16 goals throughout the campaign.

The departure of Max Wober appears imminent, opening the door for yet another centre-back addition.

Leeds United are ready to make defensive additions

One of the names being linked to Leeds as a potential solution is 19-year-old Sierra Leone international Juma Bah.

According to Africa Foot, Leeds are among several clubs interested in bringing Bah in on loan for the 2025-26 campaign.

Signed by Manchester City in January for around £5 million from La Liga side Real Valladolid, Bah was immediately loaned to Ligue 1 outfit RC Lens.

Bah is now back with City but the club are reportedly planning to loan him out again to ensure he continues to receive regular first-team football.

Championship rivals Southampton are also in the race and are believed to be frontrunners at this stage.

Juma Bah would fit well at Elland Road

Should Leeds manage to secure Bah’s services, he would add strength and physicality to their back-line.

Bijol is expected to slot in alongside Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk, but the club wants to ensure they have enough depth for the demanding campaign in the Premier League next season and that is why they see Bah as the right fit for that.

