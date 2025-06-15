After Florian Wirtz: Liverpool ‘100%’ convinced defensive signing will go through

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool appear to be closing in on another key piece of their summer transfer business, as the club is convinced that a deal for left-back Milos Kerkez will be completed in the coming days.

The Reds Reds have reached a verbal agreement with the player and are confident of finalising the move shortly, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

The deal is expected to be officially completed once Liverpool finalise the high-profile transfer of Florian Wirtz.

The German attacking midfielder, set to arrive from Bayer Leverkusen for a club-record fee, will be presented first before the focus shifts to wrapping up the Kerkez signing.

Liverpool will complete Kerkez signing soon

Plettenberg provided the update on his X account:

“Liverpool are 100% convinced that the transfer of Milos #Kerkez will go through.

“It is set to be finalised once Florian Wirtz has signed and been presented.

“A verbal agreement between #LFC and Kerkez is done.”

With current left-back Andy Robertson linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, Liverpool are clearly planning for the future.

The Bournemouth defender has enjoyed a rapid rise with the Hungarian international quickly establishing himself as one of the most promising young full-backs in European football.

Bournemouth defender has impressed top clubs

He is known for his pace, work rate, and aggressive style of play, Kerkez has long been on the radar of top clubs, and Liverpool now look poised to secure his services.

The Hungarian has expressed a desire to play at the highest level, and joining Liverpool, alongside a major talent like Wirtz, would signal the club’s serious intent to strengthen their squad and make the best team to defender their Premier League title next season.

While Kerkez could arrive at the club soon, Darwin Nunez may be heading out of Anfield as Slot aims to reshuffle his attacking options.

