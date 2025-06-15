Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, reacts as he gives the team instructions. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the Newcastle United attacker Anthony Gordon during the summer window.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, they are prepared to make another big-money move after signing Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. They are expected to pay a club record of around £100 million to sign the German international, and they are now ready to break the bank once again for Gordon.

Recent reports claim that he could cost around £75-80 million.

Liverpool wanted him last summer

The Newcastle attacker is reportedly high on their wish list, and they held talks to sign him last summer. It will be interesting to see if they can convince Newcastle to sell the player. The 24-year-old could prove to be an excellent long-term acquisition.

Gordon is a boyhood Liverpool fan, and therefore convincing him to join the club should not be too difficult.

Anthony Gordon to replace Luis Diaz?

Luis Diaz has been linked with a move away from the club, and Liverpool are looking to bring in Gordon as a potential replacement.

There is uncertainty over the future of the Colombian. Even though he is happy at the Premier League club, Barcelona are keen on him this summer. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to sell the player in the coming weeks and replace him with Gordon.

The Newcastle attacker has proven himself in the Premier League, and there is no doubt that he is good enough to play for the biggest clubs in the country. He could be an asset for Liverpool if they manage to get the deal done. He will add goals, creativity, and pace to the side.

Newcastle have secured Champions League qualification for the next season, and they will look to build a squad capable of fighting for major trophies regularly. Selling one of their best attackers might not be acceptable for them this summer. It remains to be seen how Liverpool convince them.