Midfielder advised by national team coach to join Unai Emery’s Aston Villa

(Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Following their failure to qualify for the Champions League next season, Aston Villa’s squad is ready to go through major changes under Unai Emery.

The Premier League side have been linked with a move for Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson to strengthen their attack.

Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho is another player on the radar of the club but his price tag may prove to be too high for Villa to afford.

Rangers midfielder and club captain Nicolas Raskin is emerging as a potential transfer target for Villa.

Aston Villa receive green light to sign Nicolas Raskin

According to Voetbal Neiuws, national team manager Rudi Garcia supports the idea of Raskin joining Unai Emery’s side at Villa Park this summer.

Garcia reportedly views a move to Villa as a strategic development for the national side.

With fellow Belgian midfielders Youri Tielemans and Amadou Onana already playing at Villa Park, Garcia believes that having all three playing together at club level could significantly strengthen their chemistry ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A potential move to Villa could benefit all parties. Raskin would take a step up to one of England’s most ambitious clubs, Villa would gain a technically gifted and hardworking midfielder, and Belgium could further refine a midfield unit that may form the core of their World Cup challenge.

Emery is preparing for a busy summer transfer window

Raskin’s leadership qualities and versatility in midfield make him a strong candidate to complement the midfielders Emery already has at the club.

Since joining Rangers from Standard Liege, the midfielder has become a crucial part of the midfield at the Scottish club.

Among the players who could leave Villa this summer, the name of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has emerged as interest from Super Lig giants Galatasaray increases in his services.

Their failure to qualify for the Champions League is going to have big consequences for the club, on and off the pitch.

