Plan B: Man United shortlist two players in case they lose out on Bryan Mbeumo

Tottenham Hotspur have surged into pole position in the race for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, following the high-profile appointment of his former coach Thomas Frank, and have reportedly bid worth around £70 million.



The move threatens to derail Manchester United’s long-standing pursuit of the versatile Cameroonian, who emerged as one of the Premier League’s most dangerous attacking talents last season with 20 goals and 7 assists.

United initially tabled a package structure worth £45 million plus £10 million in add-ons, and later offered a significant wage package, reportedly up to £250,000 per week.

Despite these efforts, Brentford demanded a minimum of £60 million, and have rebuffed all approaches for now.

Man United identify Eze and Semenyo as transfer targets

According to ESPN, even though Man United hold interest in signing the Brentford attacker, they will not overpay for the attacker.

Should they fail to secure his signature this summer, they have identified two alternatives in the market.

Eberechi Eze and Antoine Semenyo could become United’s targets if the Mbeumo deal falls through due to Tottenham’s interest.

After an impressive season for Crystal Palace in which he won the FA Cup, Eze has attracted a lot of attention from the top Premier League sides.

Red Devils are working hard to make attacking signings

Eze has a £68m release clause in his contract and may end up costing around the same as Mbeumo.

On the other hand, Semenyo, who scored 11 Premier League goals last season, is another player on Ruben Amorim’s radar.

Bournemouth value their attacker in the range of £70m, almost the same as Eze and what Brentford values Mbeumo.

It remains to be seen what direction Amorim will take when it comes to his attacking targets.

As it stands, Mbeumo remains the priority for the Red Devils but just in case they fail to land him, they have alternatives in mind.

