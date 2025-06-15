Report: Aston Villa open talks for the transfer of ‘best’ in the world

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Galatasaray have opened discussions with Aston Villa over the possible signing of Emiliano Martinez, as the Turkish champions intensify efforts to find a long-term replacement for club legend Fernando Muslera.

According to reports from Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Super Lig giants have formally expressed interest in the Argentina international, who is expected to be sold by Villa this summer due to Financial Fair Play constraints.

Martinez, who played a crucial role in Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph, has attracted interest from several top European clubs.

The 32-year-old is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League and has been a pillar of Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side.

Aston Villa are open to the sale of Emiliano Martinez

Villa are are reportedly open to selling their star keeper for a fee in the region of £25–£35 million.

Galatasaray view Martinez as an ideal successor to Muslera, who is leaving the club after 14 iconic seasons.

Despite the Turkish club’s serious intent, Martinez is said to prefer remaining in England.

Manchester United have been monitoring his situation, especially amid uncertainty surrounding Andre Onana’s long-term status under Ruben Amorim.

However, there have been no formal approaches from the Red Devils as of yet, and no clear indication that Onana is set to be replaced.

Galatasaray have stepped up their pursuit

If Galatasaray can present the right financial package and vision, they may succeed in luring Martinez away from the Premier League.

Aston Villa manager Emery has described Martinez as the ‘best’ goalkeeper in the world.

His potential departure would be a massive loss to Emery’s team but they are working on a plan to replace the World Cup winning goalkeeper.

Villa have been linked with a move for Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier to replace Martinez.

