The transfer saga surrounding Viktor Gyokeres continues to heat up as Europe’s top clubs circle, but Arsenal remain confident that they hold the upper hand in the race for the prolific Swedish striker.

Those who waste time with daily rumours, linking him with Manchester United one day and Arsenal the next, should focus on just one club, while still awaiting an official verdict.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Arsenal feel confident and believe they hold a strong position in terms of the player’s personal preference.

The Gunners are convinced that the striker views a move to the Emirates as an attractive next step in his career, despite the ongoing uncertainty and external noise from other clubs.

This is despite public statements from Sporting’s president, who insists the club will not lower their €100 million release clause.

At the same time, Gyokeres’ agent has presented a conflicting version of events, referencing an old promise and fueling a seemingly endless back-and-forth between the parties involved.

Club president Frederico Varandas has publicly denied any intention of offering a discount below the striker’s €100 million release clause.

Arsenal, for now, have not triggered the clause, and negotiations are expected to rely on whether Sporting soften their stance or whether a club is willing to meet the full asking price.

This has resulted in a complicated internal dispute, but Arsenal are still believed to have strong control over the situation and hope to conclude talks positively.

Arsenal lead Man United in Viktor Gyokeres race

Man United have made an attempt, but so far lack the decisive push needed to overtake the Gunners in the race.

As things stand, they are behind Arsenal in the race, who are said to be far more advanced and determined in their approach to sign the striker who scored 54 goals for Sporting last season.

As for the Italian clubs? As previously explained, there appears to be little real opportunity at the moment.

Only Juventus have shown interest, but even that was limited to a basic inquiry, and the situation has been complicated from the start.

Arsenal remain confident and well-positioned in the Gyokeres race. Unless another club makes a bold move to disrupt their momentum, the Swedish forward could very well be wearing red and white by the end of the summer window.

