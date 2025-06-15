Mikel Arteta during Arsenal vs PSG (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz.

The 25-year-old has not been a regular starter for the Spanish club, and he needs to move on in search of regular playing time. According to Defensa Central (h/t Fichajes), Arsenal is interested in the player, and a serious offer is incoming.

The Gunners would be prepared to pay €50 million to sign the Moroccan attacker. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. The 25-year-old has shown his ability in Italy and Spain. He has the technical attributes to do well in English football as well. He has played for Manchester City in the past, and Mikel Arteta knows him well.

Arsenal need attacking depth

He is versatile enough to slot into multiple attacking roles, and he could be the ideal acquisition for Arsenal. The North London outfit need a dynamic forward who is capable of slotting into multiple attacking roles. Diaz will chip in with goals and creativity in the final third. He could compete with Gabriel Martinelli for the starting spot. Alternatively, he could be leading the line for Arsenal as well.

The 25-year-old scored six goals last season and picked up seven assists along the way.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can secure an agreement with Real Madrid. Diaz is not a key player for them, and the Spanish giants could be open to selling him. They have plenty of options in the attack, and a suitable offer could convince them to sell the versatile attacker.

Manchester United and Liverpool were keeping tabs on him recently.

Brahim Diaz could fancy Arsenal move

The opportunity to join Arsenal will be quite exciting for the player.

They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they have been fighting for the league title and the UEFA Champions League.

If they can promise him ample game time, the Moroccan is likely to be tempted to join them. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.