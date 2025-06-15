Sky Sports: Champions League club ‘optimistic’ about signing Liverpool target

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been ambitious in the summer transfer window with their dealings.

The Reds have wasted no time in securing Trent Alexander-Arnold’s replacement by signing Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.

They have also agreed a deal to sign Florian Wirtz from Leverkusen in a club record move.

Arne Slot is building a strong team for next season to continue his successful spell at Anfield.

Their transfer dealings are set to continue in the coming weeks as Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez edges closer to a move to Anfield.

However, Slot and his recruitment team might have to concede defeat in the chase of one of their attacking targets.

Liverpool are losing the race to sign Victor Osimhen

According to Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg, Galatasaray remain hopeful of pulling off one of the most ambitious transfers in their history, as they continue to push for the permanent signing of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

He posted the update on his X account:

“Galatasaray remain optimistic about securing the permanent signing of Victor Osimhen, despite top English clubs having re-entered the race over the past three to four days.”

Despite growing interest from several top Premier League clubs in recent days, the Turkish champions are not backing down in their pursuit of the Nigerian international.

The Nigerian striker has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer with Reds having an internal meeting to discuss the possibility of signing the attacker.

Galatasaray, who won the league title last season, have tabled a highly competitive contract offer to Osimhen, worth between €15 million and €20 million per year in net salary.

Galatasaray have present a strong financial offer

This puts them in a strong position financially, with the proposed wage package likely to match or even exceed what some Premier League clubs are currently offering.

The major hurdle in the negotiations, however, lies in the payment structure of Osimhen’s €75 million release clause. Napoli, who remain firm in their valuation of the striker, are demanding the fewest instalments possible.

Galatasaray, while capable of triggering the release clause, are pushing for more flexible terms, hoping to spread the payments across multiple windows.

Galatasaray believe they can still close the deal and beat Premier League clubs if they can reach an agreement with Napoli over the structure of the payment.

Fabrizio Romano confirms La Liga giants have made Liverpool star their ‘top target’