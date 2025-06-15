Regis Le Bris, Manager of Sunderland, lifts The Sky Bet Championship Play-Off trophy. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Sunderland are interested in signing the Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone this summer.

According to journalist Alan Nixon (h/t Sunderland Echo), the goalkeeper is unsettled at Wolves, and he is looking for a fresh start. The 32-year-old has not been a regular starter for Wolves last season, and he wants to play more often.

The goalkeeper has been linked with Leeds United as well.

It will be interesting to see if he can secure a move to Sunderland. The former England international has the qualities to improve the Black Cats, and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for them.

Given his situation at the Premier League club, he could be available for a reasonable amount of money.

Coaching appointment could help seal the deal

Meanwhile, Sunderland are closing in on goalkeeping coach Neil Cutler. Cutler has previously worked with the 32-year-old goalkeeper during his time at Wolves, and he might be able to convince the player to join Sunderland.

The Black Cats have secured promotion to the Premier League the opportunity to join them will be attractive for the experienced goalkeeper. If they can provide him with first-team assurances, the player is likely to be interested.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Sunderland could use Sam Johnstone

Sunderland will be hoping to do well in the Premier League next season. They will look to establish themselves as top-flight regulars, and they need quality players with experience.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper has extensive experience of Premier League football, and he could prove to be the ideal acquisition for the right price.

Given his situation at Wolves, it is fair to assume that the Premier League side are unlikely to stand in his way. They are likely to let him move on if there is a suitable proposal on the table. He is not a key player for them, and it does not make sense for them to hold on to him.