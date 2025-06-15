A Newcastle United tifo at St James' Park (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento has been linked with a big-money move to Manchester City in recent weeks.

The defender has established himself as a key player for Newcastle since joining from Southampton. His performances have attracted the attention of Manchester City, and they are hoping to sign the 22-year-old.

The defender is valued at £70 million. It will be interesting to see if Manchester City decides to pay up for him in the coming weeks.

Livramento on his Newcastle aim

The defender has now opened up on winning a trophy with Newcastle, and he believes that it was a massive achievement for him. He is focused on winning trophies with Newcastle in future as well. That suggests he sees a future with the Magpies.

He said (h/t Newcastle World): “To win anything for this club has been a massive achievement, and long may it continue. You see what it means to them. They come to the games, but across the city, you see that everybody here supports the club, and it was great to bring a cup home for them.”

His comments will certainly come as a boost for Newcastle fans who will hope that the club can hold on to him. He is a key player for them, and he will only improve with coaching and experience.

Newcastle have secured Champions League qualification for the next season, and they need to keep their best players. Keeping the defender at the club will be a priority for them.

Newcastle have no plans to let Tino Livramento leave

Meanwhile, Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has previously claimed that it is frustrating for his players to be linked with moves away from the club constantly. However, the Magpies are in no mood to lose their best players, and they are looking to strengthen their group this summer.

It will be interesting to see if they can hold on to their key players and bring in a couple of quality additions in the summer. If they can add more depth to the side, there is no reason why they cannot have another fantastic season next year.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are lacking in depth in the full-back areas and signing Livramento would be an exceptional bit of business for them. He is young enough to improve further, and he is already performing at a high level in the Premier League. It will be interesting to see if they decide to test Newcastle’s resolve with the lucrative offer.