West Ham United make contact to sign £100,000 per week Premier League striker

West Ham United have taken step forward in their pursuit of a new striker by initiating contact with Everton regarding Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to Football Transfers.

Following a disappointing season in the Premier League, the Hammers are looking to strengthen their attacking options for next season.

Graham Potter’s side struggled to score goals last season and once again relied heavily on Jarrod Bowen.

The Hammers are exploring the possibility of signing English striker Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer this summer, with the player’s current contract set to expire on June 30.

The 28-year-old reportedly rejected a contract extension from Everton, suggesting he is ready for a fresh challenge after spending nearly a decade on Merseyside.

West Ham are ready to offer better wage to Calvert-Lewin

The striker, who earns around £100,000 per week at Goodison Park, has endured a mixed run in recent seasons due to recurring injuries.

Despite his injuries, he is still highly rated and the Hammers believe he would be the ideal fit for their playing style under Potter.

West Ham are willing to exceed Calvert-Lewin’s current salary to secure his signature.

The Hammers are preparing for life without Michail Antonio. The veteran forward, who has been a crucial figure at the club for years, is set to depart when his contract runs out this summer after talks over a short-term extension stalled.

Graham Potter admires the English striker

Calvert-Lewin is seen by Potter as an ideal fit for his team, a striker who can lead the line effectively, press from the front, and provide a focal point for West Ham’s attack.

West Ham’s early interest and willingness to improve on Everton’s terms suggest they are serious contenders to land the striker this summer.

A move to West Ham would offer Calvert-Lewin a fresh start and a chance to reignite his career under an attacking manager.

While the Hammers could sign Calvert-Lewin, they could lose Mohamed Kudus due to Newcastle United’s interest.

