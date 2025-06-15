Liverpool players celebrate together after winning the Premier League title (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

The talented young midfielder has struggled for regular game time at Liverpool, and he started just five games for them last season. He needs more opportunities at this stage of his career, and he has been urged to take up a new challenge.

Elliott urged to leave the Reds

Tony Cascarino has revealed on talkSPORT that it could be good for him to leave. The 22-year-old needs to play regularly to fulfil his potential, and there is no doubt that he would get more opportunities at another club.

He told the Weekend Sports Breakfast: “I mean I’m interested in Harvey Elliott, one that stands out for me, because I do think it’s time for him to move on from Liverpool. I just think because of the signings they have made.”

Meanwhile, Stuart Pearce has urged the player to join West Ham United.

Multiple clubs could use Harvey Elliott

The Liverpool attacker could be the ideal acquisition for multiple Premier League clubs. He is capable of slotting into the central attacking midfield role as well as on the flanks.

He will add goals and creativity to the side. Elliott has 15 goals and 20 assists to his name for Liverpool so far. His numbers are likely to improve when he is playing regularly.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are prepared to let him move on. He’s a very useful player for them, and his departure will weaken them. The decision might eventually come down to the player. Sitting on the bench at a big club is unlikely to benefit him. It remains to be seen whether he’s ready to leave the Premier League champions this summer.