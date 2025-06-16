The Liverpool logo is seen on a Christmas decoration. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has been linked with a move away from the club, and the likes of Napoli and AC Milan are keen to secure his signature.

According to a record from Corriere dello Sport, Antonio Conte and Max Allegri want to sign the player. Nunez has struggled for regular opportunities at Liverpool, and they are prepared to provide him with an exit route.

A summer move would be ideal for all parties

The Uruguayan has been very inconsistent since moving to England. He has shown his tremendous quality at times, but he can be quite frustrating with his decision-making and finishing. He managed to find the back of the net just seven times last season, and Liverpool need an upgrade. They need a clinical goalscorer if they want to fight for major trophies.

According to the report, Liverpool are prepared to sell the player for €60 million. It will be interesting to see if Milan or Napoli are willing to pay that kind of money for him. They might hope to sign him for a more reasonable amount of money. He is clearly unwanted at Liverpool, and they are under pressure to cash in on him.

Darwin Nunez needs a fresh start

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old will look to get his career with regular football at another club. He will look to compete at the highest level, and the opportunity to join Napoli or Milan could be exciting. Napoli have won the league title, and they will be competing in the UEFA Champions League. Milan are among the biggest clubs in the world as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.

Both Conte and Allegri are world-class managers, and the fact that they want him shows how highly rated the player is. He has been labelled as ‘unbelievable’ in the past.