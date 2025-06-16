Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, walks out on to the training pitch. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Athletic Club Bilbao attacker Nico Williams during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old has been outstanding for club and country over the past year, and he has been linked with Barcelona as well. While he would prefer to join the Spanish champions, they are more keen on signing Luis Diaz from Liverpool.

According to SPORT, Williams is ready to take a pay cut to join Barcelona. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are interested in securing his signature, and they are willing to offer him wages of €9 million per season. Barcelona will not be able to pay him that kind of money.

Arsenal need the Spanish attacker

Arsenal are ready to trigger his €62 million release clause as well. They are in desperate need of a dynamic attacker like him, and Williams could make a huge difference for them in the final third. He has been labelled as someone who is “maturing into a world-class player”.

The Spanish International is capable of operating anywhere across the front three, and he will add goals, creativity, pace and flair to the side. He could prove to be an update on Gabriel Martinelli, who was quite underwhelming last season.

The 22-year-old had 11 goals and seven assists to his name last season. His numbers could improve when he is playing in a better team alongside elite creators like Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka.

Can Arsenal convince Nico Williams?

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can convince the player to join them instead of Barcelona. It is no surprise that he wants to join the Spanish champions. Joining them would allow him to continue in his homeland. Furthermore, Barcelona are among the biggest clubs in the world, and any player will be attracted to the idea of playing for them.

Arsenal will certainly hope that Barcelona decide to move for Diaz instead.