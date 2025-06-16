Report claims Arsenal have made important €80m transfer decision in the last few hours

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly decided to leave the race to sign Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres as he’s too expensive at €80m.

The Gunners are now set to turn their attention towards signing either RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko or Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, according to Record.

Gyokeres has been a revelation since moving to Sporting, scoring a remarkable 97 goals in 102 games in all competitions for the club.

The Sweden international had previously struggled for playing time at Brighton, and only really made a name for himself in the Championship with Coventry City.

Now, however, it’s easy to understand why Arsenal considered him, even if they now seem to favour Sesko or Watkins.

Viktor Gyokeres transfer saga takes another twist

Gyokeres has been the subject of much speculation recently, with Manchester United also linked with the 27-year-old.

There were some claims that Gyokeres had decided to reject the Red Devils, however, as he supposedly favoured a move to the Emirates Stadium.

See below, however, as Ben Jacobs has played that down, suggesting Man Utd could still be an option for the former Coventry man…

Viktor Gyökeres prefers a move to the Premier League, and would welcome an Arsenal bid, as @Record_Portugal reported. Arsenal still deciding between Benjamin Sesko and Gyökeres. Andrea Berta simultaneously advancing both deals. Gyökeres would be open to Manchester United. There… pic.twitter.com/7ChaUMKf6p — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 14, 2025

Gyokeres himself has not said much about his future, though he did seem to take a dig at some of the comments being made about him.

“There’s a lot of talk at the moment, most of it is false,” Gyokeres said last week, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. “I will speak when the time is right.”

Who should Arsenal sign up front this summer?

Gyokeres’ scoring record at Sporting is outstanding, but Arsenal might do better to go for someone more proven in one of the more competitive leagues.

Sesko is younger and has already impressed in the Bundesliga, while Watkins has the benefit of being proven in the Premier League.

Here’s a look at their scoring records in the last two seasons…

Player Games Goals Viktor Gyokeres 102 97 Benjamin Sesko 87 39 Ollie Watkins 107 44

Who would you sign up front for Arsenal this summer? Let us know in the comments!