Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been linked with a move away from the London club, and clubs like Arsenal and Newcastle United are keen on signing him.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are long-term admirers of the 24-year-old England International defender, and they are likely to be keeping tabs on his situation.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have shown interest in him as well, but the deal will be difficult for them. Arsenal will not be able to guarantee him regular first-team action, and that could be a major problem when it comes to convincing the defender.

Guehi will look to establish himself as a key player for the England national team heading into the 2026 World Cup, and he will not want to sit on the bench at Arsenal. It will be detrimental to his chances of securing his place in the England starting lineup.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Journalist Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Liverpool have been tracking his situation as well. It remains to be seen where he ends up. Guehi has been linked with his former club Chelsea as well.

Arsenal move looks difficult

He said: “We know Newcastle are long-term admirers, so I’m sure they’ll be monitoring the situation. Arsenal have also shown a bit of interest as well. “If he was to go to Arsenal, there’s no guarantee that he would be a regular starter, and that might not be what Guehi wants especially heading into a World Cup year. That’s something that’s going to play a part. “Liverpool have looked at Guehi in the past as well, but they’re looking at other areas of the side.”

Marc Guehi is a quality player

There is no doubt that he is one of the best central defenders in the country right now, and he would be an excellent acquisition for all three clubs. Newcastle could be the ideal destination for him on paper. They will be able to provide him with regular gametime, and he could form a solid partnership with Sven Botman at the heart of their defence.

They have secured Champions League qualification for the next season as well, and they have an exciting project.