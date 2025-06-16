Aston Villa manager Unai Emery (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are interested in signing Jesus Rodriguez during the summer transfer window.

According to Spanish publication AS, the player has a €35 million release clause in his contract, and Real Betis have no plans to let him leave.

They are hoping to agree on a new deal with the player and increase his release clause to €50 million. It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with the attacker.

Aston Villa need Jesus Rodriguez

Meanwhile, Aston Villa need to add more quality to the attacking unit and signing the young attacker would be a wise decision. The Spanish under-21 international is capable of operating on either flank, and he will add pace, flair and unpredictability to the side.

Aston Villa need more cutting edge in the final third if they want to do well next season. The 19-year-old would be a long-term acquisition for them. He has the tools to develop into a top-class player with the right guidance, and Unai Emery could nurture him into a future star.

It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa can secure an agreement with Real Betis. Sporting director Monchi is determined to sign the Spaniard this summer, and he will be leading negotiations to get the deal done. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Can the Villans convince the player?

The player has been linked with other Premier League clubs as well. Aston Villa certainly have the resources to pay his release clause, and it remains to be seen whether they can convince the player to join.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League can be quite exciting for any young player. Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help Rodriguez fulfil his tremendous potential. Aston Villa have an exciting project, and they could be an attractive destination for the player.