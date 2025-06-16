Report: Chelsea could sanction star’s surprise transfer away due to emerging wonderkid

Malo Gusto greets Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Chelsea could reportedly be ready to allow the surprise sale of Malo Gusto in this summer’s transfer window, according to Simon Phillips.

Gusto is said to have been the subject of an approach from Bayern Munich, who have contacted Chelsea to enquire about the Frenchman’s availability.

Despite some strong displays at right-back since moving to Stamford Bridge, it seems Chelsea could consider letting Gusto leave for the right price.

The 22-year-old is not necessarily going to be first choice for the Blues once Reece James is fully fit, so that could mean the club would be tempted to move him on.

Josh Acheampong breakthrough could impact Malo Gusto’s future

With James ahead of Gusto in the pecking order, Phillips also reports that the presence of talented youngster Josh Acheampong could also persuade CFC to sell.

Chelsea’s academy has produced a lot of fine talents in recent times, and it seems Acheampong is the next one they feel could be ready to make an impact in the first-team.

James would surely remain first choice for Enzo Maresca’s side, but the presence of Acheampong as a squad player could mean it would make sense to cash in on Gusto.

Should Chelsea sell Malo Gusto?

Chelsea fans will surely have mixed feelings about this, as Gusto has arguably been one of their more successful signings of recent times.

The west London giants have invested a lot in young players like Mykhailo Mudryk and Nicolas Jackson, who have been underwhelming.

Gusto, however, has been a solid defender for Chelsea and is still young enough that he’ll surely keep on improving.

It could be that Bayern come back in with big money for the Frenchman, though, in which case it could be a good opportunity for Chelsea to make a big profit on a player who probably isn’t going to start a lot of matches anyway.

Still, with James’ injury record, they might find they need him more often than they think!