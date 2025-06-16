Jadon Sancho celebrates with Pedro Neto after Chelsea beat Fulham (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Aston Villa could reportedly be one of the clubs to watch in the race for the transfer of Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho this summer.

The 25-year-old has just come to the end of a loan spell at Chelsea, with the Blues ultimately deciding against keeping him permanently.

That leaves Man Utd left to try to offload him again this summer, and it seems he has a lot of interest, according to United In Focus.

Journalist Graeme Bailey spoke to United In Focus to discuss Sancho’s future, naming Villa as one team who could be keen on him.

Sancho seemingly also has interest in Saudi Arabia, but would prefer to stay in Europe for the moment.

Jadon Sancho emerges as Aston Villa transfer target

“Sancho’s situation is clear – similar to that of Rashford, there is little to no future for him at Old Trafford. That is clear from both sides,” Bailey explained.

“United had hoped that he would join Chelsea, just to put the whole scenario to bed, but his unwillingness to take a drop in wages meant a move to Stamford Bridge was not possible.

“But Sancho’s camp are doing their work on options and we know that Borussia Dortmund want to bring him back – they would be willing to take him on a similar deal to that of Chelsea, but they would need United to contribute to wages too – but that is an issue, in terms of what United are willing to swallow.

“There are options elsewhere, the Saudi Pro League, but it is believed Sancho would rather remain in Europe at this point.

“And there is genuine interest in England. I’m. told that one of the clubs that are open to a potential move for Sancho are Villa. We saw the success they had with loans last season with Rashford and Asensio. And now Sancho is on their radar; he is a player that Emery likes.”

Could Jadon Sancho be a good option for Aston Villa?

Sancho is a fine talent on his day, as he showed in two spells at Borussia Dortmund, but it’s clear he hasn’t ever quite found his feet at Premier League level.

Still, Villa manager Unai Emery has done well to get players back to their best, with Marcus Rashford appearing to benefit from his loan spell there.

Sancho could be worth the gamble for Villa, but one imagines his expensive wage demands that saw a move to Chelsea fall through could become an issue again.