Darwin Nunez of Liverpool looks dejected after missing a penalty. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Football Insider, Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal are interested in signing the 25-year-old striker. They will face competition from Atletico Madrid, who are keeping tabs on his situation as well.

The South American was not a regular starter for Liverpool last season, and his performances were quite underwhelming as well. He managed to find the back of the net seven times in all competitions.

Liverpool need an upgrade on him if they want to fight for major trophies. Selling the 25-year-old would be ideal for them. They paid a lot of money for him, and they will look to recoup a substantial amount as well.

Pete O’Rourke has revealed that multiple clubs are keen on the player, and Liverpool are open to selling him. They will sanction his departure to the highest bidder.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can replace him adequately. They are in desperate need of a reliable finisher who can score goals consistently. They have excellent creative players, and a reliable striker could make a huge difference for them.

Liverpool ready to cash in

He said: “Liverpool are open to offers for Darwin Nunez because he doesn’t figure in Arne Slot’s plans. “It’s not just Al-Hilal, there are other Saudi Pro League clubs looking at the Uruguayan. “There will also be European interest in Darwin Nunez, Atletico Madrid are one of the clubs who are believed to be interested in signing him. “Liverpool are holding out for the highest offer they can get, then they can use those funds for their own transfer plans.

Darwin Nunez needs a fresh start

As for Nunez, he is still only 25, and he has plenty of time to get his career back on track. Regular football at another club could be ideal for him.

His overall football ability has never been in doubt. If he can work on his decision-making and finishing, he could develop into a top-class player in future.