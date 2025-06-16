“Discussions” taking place as David Ornstein names exciting new Chelsea transfer target

David Ornstein and the Chelsea FC logo

Chelsea have enquired about the potential transfer of Lyon’s 20-year-old Belgian left winger Malick Fofana, according to David Ornstein.

The Blues are well known for targeting the best young players in world football, and Fofana is another big prospect who could fit in well at Stamford Bridge.

With 11 goals and five assists in all competitions in the season just gone, Fofana looks like he could be someone capable of making an impact straight away at Chelsea, as well as being a smart investment for the future.

See below for Ornstein’s update on Chelsea’s interest in Fofana, who is apparently one of a number of options the west London giants are considering after deciding against keeping Jadon Sancho…

? Chelsea make verbal enquiry to Lyon regarding Malick Fofana. 20yo #OlympiqueLyonnais winger among multiple options #CFC considering amid Jadon Sancho exit. Nothing advanced for Belgium international but discussions continue @TheAthleticFC after @lequipe https://t.co/wZRuXMEOqA — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 16, 2025

It remains to be seen if Fofana will end up being Chelsea’s top priority, with Jamie Gittens and Alejandro Garnacho also linked by Fabrizio Romano in a recent report for CaughtOffside.

Malick Fofana transfer: Could Chelsea face competition?

Fofana is surely going to have worked his way onto the radar of other big clubs this summer, but it remains to be seen if they’ll move.

Sources previously told CaughtOffside that Fofana was being considered by Arsenal, Liverpool and others.

No approaches had been made at that point, and it seems Chelsea have come slightly out of nowhere to emerge with the most advanced interest in the Belgium international.

Malick Fofana to follow Rayan Cherki out of Lyon?

Fofana could be the latest top talent to leave Lyon this summer, with Rayan Cherki having very recently completed a transfer to Manchester City.

OL have a history of having to sell some of their biggest names, and CaughtOffside‘s previous information was that Fofana was also keen to leave.

€50m had been quoted to us as the kind of asking price Lyon were expecting for Fofana.