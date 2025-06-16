One Man United star working behind the scenes to convince £70m star to join

Casemiro, Harry Maguire and Andre Onana (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is reportedly working to convince Brentford right winger Bryan Mbeumo to join the club.

Onana has apparently been talking with his fellow Cameroon international about a potential move to Old Trafford amid interest from both Man Utd and Tottenham.

That’s according to a report from the Manchester Evening News, who also state that Spurs are continuing to aggressively pursue Mbeumo.

The Daily Mirror have reported that Tottenham have made a £70m bid for Mbeumo, and one imagines they might have a slight edge after appointing Thomas Frank as manager.

Frank will know Mbeumo well from their time together at Brentford, while Spurs having Champions League football will also surely do their chances no harm.

Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United or Tottenham?

It will be interesting to see if Onana can help United out here, in what could arguably be one of his best contributions since moving to Old Trafford.

The former Inter Milan and Ajax ‘keeper has not been particularly impressive with his form on the pitch, often conceding soft goals and making high-profile individual errors.

Onana is clearly keen to do his bit for United, though, and fans would surely be grateful for him if he could help lure Mbeumo into joining.

Mbeumo has earned himself a big move

Mbeumo was outstanding for Brentford in the season just gone, contributing 23 goals and eight assists in all competitions.

The 25-year-old looks like he’s just entering into his peak years, and that means this is an important transfer window for him.

United and Spurs were both very poor last season, so both moves look like a bit of a gamble, even if these two under-achievers will surely turn things around before too long.

Frank’s arrival as Tottenham manager looks like a fine appointment, while Ruben Amorim should also fare better after a full pre-season and some new signings of his own.

It will be interesting to see which one ends up looking the most tempting option for Mbeumo.