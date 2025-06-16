Exclusive: Man United approach €100m star while two other huge deals are still alive

Fabrizio Romano and Hugo Ekitike (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Hello to friends at CaughtOffside, I’m here to provide an update on the situation of Hugo Ekitike because Manchester United have spoken to the agents of the player in the recent days to be informed of the situation.

However, at the moment there is still no club-to-club contact with Eintracht Frankfurt. It could be an option, yes, but still an expensive option because Eintracht already had contacts with Chelsea and Chelsea know that they want around €100m for Ekitike.

Liverpool also remain interested in the player, especially in case Darwin Nunez leaves the club, as he is expected to do this summer.

So, Ekitike is an option for Manchester United, he’s a player appreciated by the club, and also Christopher Vivell, who is now at Old Trafford, knows the player well because he’s worked in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig, so he’s always monitoring Bundesliga developments.

Manchester United clarifying striker options on the market, including Hugo Ekitike and Viktor Gyokeres

Let’s see what’s going to happen there, but at the moment, again, the deal is not considered easy. It will clearly be expensive, and there is competition there from Liverpool and from Chelsea, so it’s just contact at the moment between the parties while Manchester United wait to clarify the striker’s situation.

This comes as Viktor Gyokeres is giving his priority to Arsenal, but still not rejecting Manchester United. Discussions are also still ongoing for Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford – they have an agreement with the player in place, but are still discussing club-to-club, so still no deal done.