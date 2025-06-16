Decision made: Manchester United already have surprise plan for recent signing

Joshua Zirkzee celebrates with his Manchester United teammates (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly already decided to keep young forward Joshua Zirkzee as part of their first-team plans for next season.

The Netherlands international only joined Man Utd from Bologna last summer, but struggled in his first season at Old Trafford.

It would not have been too surprising to see the Red Devils part ways with Zirkzee pretty quickly, with the Independent among the outlets to state that he could be allowed to leave.

Still, it now seems that United are continuing to count on Zirkzee, according to a report from Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.

Even if Zirkzee hasn’t been at his best, the article notes that Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho will probably be leaving, so it might make sense not to offload too many attacking players at once.

Can Joshua Zirkzee improve at Manchester United?

Zirkzee showed some signs of quality in his first season at United, which was also generally a really difficult campaign for pretty much everyone in the team.

Ruben Amorim inherited a struggling team looking low on confidence, and results just got even worse after he made some major tactical changes.

With that important context in mind, it’s perhaps not surprising that Zirkzee failed to show his best form at Old Trafford.

Who could be leaving Man United this summer?

As Corriere dello Sport note, it looks likely that Rashford and Sancho will be sold, while Rasmus Hojlund’s future is also in some doubt.

The Italian paper state that Inter Milan are considering Hojlund, and it probably makes more sense to part ways with him than it would with Zirkzee.

Hojlund has had two seasons now in Manchester, and it seems pretty clear he’s out of his depth.

Zirkzee has had just one season, so probably deserves a bit more time to show that he can improve and adjust to Amorim’s plans.