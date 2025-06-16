Revealed: Man Utd star eyed by Spurs & Newcastle, willing to take pay cut to complete transfer

Manchester United FC logo (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is being eyed up by Tottenham, Newcastle United and other clubs as he prepares to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Sources with a close understanding of Rashford’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that he remains “out of favour” with Ruben Amorim ahead of next season.

Aston Villa remain open to signing Rashford permanently after his loan spell there in the second half of last season, but they look set to face competition for the England international’s signature.

Tottenham and Newcastle are expected to be two names to watch in the Premier League, while sources also named Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Saudi Pro League clubs as likely suitors.

Marcus Rashford willing to take pay cut to get out of Manchester United

Rashford is keen to leave Man United and sources high up in the industry believe he’d now accept a pay cut to seal a move away.

The 27-year-old’s current wages of around £325,000 per week would understandably be problematic for a lot of clubs after his recent dip in form.

It will be interesting to see where Rashford ends up, and there is not currently felt to be any particular club leading the race.

This saga remains at the early stages, but one thing that seems near-certain is that Rashford will leave Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford has shown a desire to move to Barcelona

An interesting situation to watch could be the one with Barcelona, as Rashford made them his clear preference back in January.

A deal didn’t materialise on that occasion, but it could be that the Red Devils misfit will once again push to move to the Nou Camp over other suitors.

Still, it seems the likes of Tottenham and Newcastle also believe they have some chance of moving for Rashford.

In fairness, it perhaps now looks less likely that Rashford would be a priority for Barca as they work on signing Nico Williams, who also plays on the left of a front three.

Ben Jacobs has been among the journalists to report on Barcelona’s pursuit of Williams, and it makes sense that the young Spanish winger would be more of a priority than a slightly out-of-form and ageing Rashford.